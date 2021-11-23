Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Director Buys $1,153,728.75 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Director Randal J. Kirk bought 307,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,459,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,408. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $750.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative net margin of 109.91% and a negative return on equity of 68.90%. Equities analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Third Security LLC boosted its stake in Precigen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 82,326,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,771,000 after buying an additional 566,388 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Precigen by 1.7% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 9,257,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,362,000 after buying an additional 156,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Precigen by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,160,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,726,000 after buying an additional 421,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Precigen by 22.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after buying an additional 334,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Precigen by 38.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after buying an additional 338,055 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

