Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.09

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.09 and last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 3950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

PRLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $638.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, EVP Deborah Morosini sold 28,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $456,565.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $59,823.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,784 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,521 in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

