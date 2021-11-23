Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 11.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 45.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 97.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 47.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,697,000 after purchasing an additional 130,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $321,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total value of $6,279,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,305,886 shares of company stock worth $162,595,844 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $125.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.43. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.12 and a 200 day moving average of $110.96.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark upped their price target on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.29.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

