Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,646 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 767.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 331.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth about $69,000. 13.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 86.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SIRI shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays cut Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.29.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.