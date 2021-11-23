Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.27 Million Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,010 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 65,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 216,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,158,000 after purchasing an additional 44,523 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 22,037.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 37,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,094,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,280,000 after purchasing an additional 55,466 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

NYSE HE opened at $39.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.51. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $756.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Article: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.