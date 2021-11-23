Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,021,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 172,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Vontier by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 14,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Vontier by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 369,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.28. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.77 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

