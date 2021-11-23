Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 3,468 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.08% of Hilltop worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 124.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 104.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 40.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.11. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.34.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Hilltop had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $473.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

