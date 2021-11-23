Primecoin (XPM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $24,210.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.63 million and $24,210.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 89.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 578.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,579,579 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.