Project Inverse (XIV) Price Up 7% Over Last Week

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded up 29.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $754,324.44 and $365,495.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Project Inverse has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00071008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00073678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00089805 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,263.84 or 0.07446441 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,197.04 or 0.99889900 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 65,242,445 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,996 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

