Prometheus Biosciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,095 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,512% compared to the average volume of 58 call options.

RXDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,251. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.56. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $39.98.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). Analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXDX. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $9,587,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $1,025,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $3,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

