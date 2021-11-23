ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Up to $8.04

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.04, but opened at $8.48. ProPetro shares last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 7,183 shares trading hands.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Get ProPetro alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $863.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $984,966.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $310,868.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 3,814.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.