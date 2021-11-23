ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.86

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and traded as low as $7.41. ProQR Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 301,156 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRQR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

The company has a market cap of $376.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3,747.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 101.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

