ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Stock Position Increased by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury accounts for 2.5% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.53% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 5.6% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 438,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 23,148 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at $3,092,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 13.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 103,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 9.1% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 405,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at $939,000.

TBF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.39. 18,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,882. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $15.49 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

