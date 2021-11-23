ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Price Up 5.4%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $94.03 and last traded at $94.03. Approximately 1,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,116,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.24.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.35.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCO. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 79,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 275,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 25,213 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.