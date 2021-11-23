ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,171,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 21,373,035 shares.The stock last traded at $16.49 and had previously closed at $16.31.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.27.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth about $15,924,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,596,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,046,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,595,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.