Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PROSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Prosus alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $17.01. 483,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,993. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26. Prosus has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.