Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $292.93

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 292.93 ($3.83) and traded as high as GBX 373.60 ($4.88). Provident Financial shares last traded at GBX 365 ($4.77), with a volume of 192,662 shares trading hands.

PFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 345.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 292.93. The company has a quick ratio of 20.04, a current ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £925.76 million and a P/E ratio of -8.43.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

