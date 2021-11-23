Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,467 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Brigham Minerals worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 20.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $181,583.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $523,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -197.44 and a beta of 2.30.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is -1,272.61%.

Brigham Minerals Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.