Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $9,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 33.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after purchasing an additional 43,736 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $3,576,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 14.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,918,000 after buying an additional 463,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.20. 5,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,591. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $115.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

