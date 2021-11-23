Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 2,274 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,080 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOKF. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after acquiring an additional 198,731 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,826,000 after acquiring an additional 126,508 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,438,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,588,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,196,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 284,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after acquiring an additional 45,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BOKF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

In other BOK Financial news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $1,001,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $52,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,335. 56.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $106.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.43 and a 200-day moving average of $90.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.47. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $66.76 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $510.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.49 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 22.43%.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

