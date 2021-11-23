PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Stock Price Down 7.1%

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80. 301 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 25,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97.

PT Adaro Energy Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADOOY)

PT Adaro Energy Tbk engages in the integrated coal mining, logistics, and power businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining and Trading, Mining Services, Logistics, and Others. The Coal Mining and Trading segment produces and distributes thermal coal. The Mining Services segment provides exploration, drilling, transportation, logistical support, and overburden mining removal services.

