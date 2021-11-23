Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) traded down 10.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43. 4,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 363% from the average session volume of 1,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68.

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AOMOY)

Mosenergo OAO engages in the generation of heat and electric power and heat distribution services. It also involves in the procurement and purchasing of electricity from the wholesale market of electric energy and capacity, the operation of heat supply networks, and the administration of design and feasibility studies.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.