Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) Trading Down 4%

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) shares fell 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.05 and last traded at $23.05. 190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Separately, VTB Capital upgraded Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.14.

PhosAgro PJSC is a holding company, which engages in the production and supply of mineral fertilizers, phosphate rock, monocalcium feed phosphate, ammophose and diammonium phosphates, apatite concentrate, and nepheline concentrate. The company operates through the following segments: Phosphate-Based Products and Nitrogen-Based Products.

