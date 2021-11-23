PumaPay (PMA) Price Up 15% Over Last 7 Days

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One PumaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded up 15% against the US dollar. PumaPay has a market cap of $5.23 million and $514,257.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00046876 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.02 or 0.00234406 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00088303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,996,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

