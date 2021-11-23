Pundi X Trading Down 5.2% This Week (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Pundi X coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and approximately $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00046826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.25 or 0.00240132 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00087710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00012011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Pundi X Coin Profile

Pundi X (NPXS) is a coin. It launched on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.