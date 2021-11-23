PutinCoin Achieves Market Cap of $205,866.88 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 53% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $205,866.88 and approximately $71.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,233.45 or 0.99215651 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00054874 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00043845 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.93 or 0.00549402 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000161 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

