Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has increased its dividend payment by 18.7% over the last three years.

NYSE:PMO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 35,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,876. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $14.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

