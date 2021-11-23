Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has raised its dividend by 18.7% over the last three years.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.18. 35,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,876. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $14.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

