Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by 31.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PPT traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.43. 156,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,721. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $4.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,618,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,384 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.58% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $7,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

