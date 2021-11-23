Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Putnam Premier Income Trust has increased its dividend by 31.7% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE PPT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,721. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $4.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
