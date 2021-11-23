Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) Trading Down 1.9%

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT)’s stock price dropped 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.28 and last traded at $27.28. Approximately 3,082 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.81.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.62% of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

