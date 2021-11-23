Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Shares Down 0.9%

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR)’s share price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.18 and last traded at $28.18. Approximately 308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.43.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 72.73% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.