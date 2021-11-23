Qbao Trading 17.6% Lower This Week (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qbao has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. Qbao has a market cap of $529,935.40 and approximately $39,203.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

Buying and Selling Qbao

