QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.51

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.51 and traded as high as $36.70. QNB shares last traded at $35.91, with a volume of 2,119 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $127.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.71%. QNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

QNB Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the general commercial banking business and provides retail banking and investment management services. The company was founded on June 4, 1984 and is headquartered in Quakertown, PA.

