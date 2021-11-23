Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Quaker Chemical worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KWR. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,465,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $347,626,000 after buying an additional 110,144 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after buying an additional 43,089 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,987,000 after buying an additional 40,343 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 169,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,129,000 after buying an additional 26,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,552,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $368,346,000 after buying an additional 19,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total transaction of $181,218.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Shannon sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $166,488.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,513. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $249.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $223.19 and a twelve month high of $301.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

