QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) CAO Erin L. Polek Sells 2,847 Shares

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $180.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,690,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,180,731. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $188.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $202.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.85 and its 200-day moving average is $140.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

