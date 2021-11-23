Quant (QNT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $130.27 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Quant coin can currently be bought for approximately $236.39 or 0.00410400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and $130.27 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quant has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001508 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $691.30 or 0.01200208 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Quant

Quant is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.