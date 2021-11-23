Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Market Cap Reaches $24.47 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $24.47 million and $76,553.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,441.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,332.81 or 0.07543033 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.35 or 0.00371415 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.19 or 0.00983941 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00086262 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009319 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.26 or 0.00407820 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.22 or 0.00270230 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,362,977 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

