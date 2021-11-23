Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.51

Shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 893868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Quantum-Si in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000.

Quantum-Si Company Profile (NASDAQ:QSI)

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

