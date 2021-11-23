Quark Market Cap Tops $789,578.73 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 67.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Quark has a total market capitalization of $789,578.73 and approximately $96.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quark has traded down 66.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quark Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 276,052,266 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.