Qubitica Hits Market Cap of $9.66 Million (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Qubitica coin can now be bought for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on popular exchanges. Qubitica has a market cap of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qubitica has traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qubitica alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.46 or 0.00407246 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000156 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001522 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $689.32 or 0.01197302 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Qubitica Coin Profile

QBIT is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qubitica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qubitica and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.