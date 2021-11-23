QuickSwap Tops 24-Hour Volume of $19.49 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 23rd. In the last week, QuickSwap has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $113.10 million and $19.49 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for $345.78 or 0.00604499 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

