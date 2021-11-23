Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) CEO Richard G. Thornberry Buys 20,000 Shares

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) CEO Richard G. Thornberry acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $433,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RDN stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,990,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,327. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDN. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Radian Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,352,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,723,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Radian Group by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Radian Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,294,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.