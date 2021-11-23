Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Trading Up 0.2% This Week

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for approximately $3.03 or 0.00005364 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $84.19 million and $2.23 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00069983 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00072671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00090197 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,225.30 or 0.07489503 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,331.17 or 0.99849129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 27,822,917 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

