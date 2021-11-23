Rarible (RARI) Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Rarible coin can now be bought for approximately $19.80 or 0.00034949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a market cap of $105.29 million and $7.67 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rarible has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00046732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.37 or 0.00237125 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00087727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Rarible Coin Profile

Rarible (RARI) is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,316,734 coins. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

