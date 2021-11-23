RAVE Restaurant Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RAVE)

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 6,686 call options on the company. This is an increase of 6,091% compared to the average volume of 108 call options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in RAVE Restaurant Group by 324.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 40,202 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RAVE Restaurant Group by 169.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 72,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in RAVE Restaurant Group by 304.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 397,957 shares in the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RAVE Restaurant Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,051,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,498. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.75. RAVE Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 18.71%.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

