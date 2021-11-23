Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 82.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 122.1% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $86.80 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 92.73%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

