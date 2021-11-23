RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $29.38

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.38 and last traded at $29.38, with a volume of 356 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.76.

Several analysts recently commented on RMAX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RE/MAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $542.55 million, a PE ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.14.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 40.36%. The company had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in RE/MAX by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in RE/MAX by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in RE/MAX by 94,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

