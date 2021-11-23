Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,866 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Ready Capital worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ready Capital by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,639,000 after acquiring an additional 56,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ready Capital by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,682 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ready Capital by 72.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 516,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 217,588 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ready Capital by 78.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 179,747 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ready Capital by 42.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 119,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RC stock opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

