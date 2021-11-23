RealFevr Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $438,271.00 (FEVR)

RealFevr (CURRENCY:FEVR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One RealFevr coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RealFevr has a total market cap of $10.97 million and $438,271.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RealFevr has traded down 19.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00070781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00072938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00089496 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,326.68 or 0.07504110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,678.61 or 1.00036705 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About RealFevr

RealFevr’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr

Buying and Selling RealFevr

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealFevr directly using U.S. dollars.

